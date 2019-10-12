Múltiples heridos en un tiroteo en una iglesia de EEUU

Fue en Pelham, Nuevo Hampshire, donde ocurrió el tiroteo que movilizó a ambulancias y a las policías local y estatal.
Por Tiempo
La Policía de Nuevo Hampshire confirmó que hay un “escenario de tiroteo” en la calle Bridge, por lo que levantaron perímetro de seguridad.
De acuerdo a reportes locales, el tiroteo ocurrió dentro de la iglesia y el atacante hirió de bala a varias personas.
Agentes de la Policía lograron arrestar al tirador y ponerlo bajo custodia.
A man who was coming to the church for a celebration of life scheduled for 12pm says he got a call from his aunt saying “don’t come to the church, the Bishop has been shot” #WCVB pic.twitter.com/6ZeXqcUMER
— Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) October 12, 2019
Heavy police presence at New England Pentecostal Ministries on Bridge St in Pelham. @PelhamNHPolice can only confirm there is an active investigation. Road is open to traffic. #WMUR pic.twitter.com/5uhPzam1jF
— Siobhan Lopez (@SlopezWMUR) October 12, 2019
Video from Pelham, NH scene. A number of ambulances, state, and local police pic.twitter.com/uyQ2cOeoT0
— Korey O'Brien (@koreyobrienTV) October 12, 2019