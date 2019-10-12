Múltiples heridos en un tiroteo en una iglesia de EEUU

Múltiples heridos en un tiroteo en una iglesia de EEUU / Vía @MattReedNew

 

Fue en Pelham, Nuevo Hampshire, donde ocurrió el tiroteo que movilizó a ambulancias y a las policías local y estatal.

Por Tiempo

La Policía de Nuevo Hampshire confirmó que hay un “escenario de tiroteo” en la calle Bridge, por lo que levantaron perímetro de seguridad.

De acuerdo a reportes locales, el tiroteo ocurrió dentro de la iglesia y el atacante hirió de bala a varias personas.

Agentes de la Policía lograron arrestar al tirador y ponerlo bajo custodia.

 

 

 