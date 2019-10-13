Declararon que el mejor sandwich de Londres es la AREPA, descubre por qué…

El sábado 15 de septiembre, dos venezolanos ganaron en Londres con la elaboración de una arepa, el concurso British Street Food, que premia al Mejor Sandwich (The best Sandwich).
Por: NYN24
En una competición que duró dos días, Helio y Carla, los dueños de Pabellon Venezuelan Food, prepararon una arepa de carne de res con papas al horno, para convertirse en el mejor camión de comida (Food Truck) de todo el Reino Unido.
Mediante redes sociales, los venezolanos agradecieron el galardón y lo describieron como “un sueño hecho realidad”.
“Y nuestra “Beef Arepa with Sweet Potatoes Tempura” ganó en la categoría The best Sandwich! No tenemos palabras para describir lo emocionados y honrados que estamos.¡Es un sueño hecho realidad! Ha sido un viaje de tres años lleno de victorias y derrotas, pero vale la pena”, escribieron los venezolanos
WE DID IT!! ???? . The British Street Food Awards 2019 CHAMCHAMPIONS!! . And our “Beef Arepa with Sweet Potatoes Tempura” won in the category THE BEST SANDWICH!! We have no words to describe how excited and honored we are. It is a dream come true! It has been a three years journey full of wins and losses but it pays off. GRACIAS to those who have always supported us, family and friends. GRACIAS to our amazing staff. GRACIAS to @lowermarshmarket for hosting us and being our home from the beginning. GRACIAS to @britishstreetfood @streetfeastldn and @hellmannsuk for such an amazing and well organised event, it was awesome working with you! GRACIAS to our customers. Now Malmo, SWEDEN to compete in the final of the European Street Food Awards on 28-29 September! Follow our journey! #Winner #Champion #Awards #AwardWinning #Goals #WeDidIt #London #Venezuela #StreetFood #StreetFoodMarket #VenezuelanFood #GlutenFree #Veggie #Vegan