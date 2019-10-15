Avanza la operación turca en Siria (Fotos) Lapatilla octubre 15 2019, 11:41 amPosteado en: Actualidad, InternacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov Este martes 15 de octubre, avanza la operación turca en Siria. lapatilla.com En desarrollo… EN VIVO desde la frontera entre Siria y Turquía, donde se mantiene la tensión https://t.co/aiAkgZ0sVM — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) October 15, 2019 Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov A vehicle is seen in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain as seen from the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov