Así vivieron el fuerte sismo en la Isla de Mindanao en Filipinas (Videos y Fotos)

Posteado en: Actualidad, Internacionales

Un terremoto de una intensidad de 6,4 se registró este miércoles en la región filipina de Mindanao, al sur, informó el Instituto de Estudios Geológicos de Estados Unidos (USGS).

El sismo se produjo a una profundidad de 14 kilómetros y a casi 8 kilómetros de la ciudad de Columbio, según estas fuentes.

Filipinas forma parte del llamado “Anillo de Fuego”, un arco de intensa actividad sísmica que se extiende desde Japón hasta el sudeste asiático. AFP

JUST IN | Mall goers in Davao City vacate the establishment after an #earthquake struck Wednesday evening. ?: @Chepalicte1 pic.twitter.com/HPOkKVo7Hx — Phil News Agency (@pnagovph) October 16, 2019

Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar Moreno and officials from Imus, Cavite evacuate the hotel premises, where the two LGUs signed a MOA, after a 6.3 magnitude quake hits Mindanao Wednesday evening. ?: Aicy Soriano/City Information Office pic.twitter.com/QKGqUf2dvB — Phil News Agency (@pnagovph) October 16, 2019

Fire at Gaisano Mall of General Santos City started around 8 p.m. after a strong aftershock. Mall personnel said it originated at the furniture and plastic wares section. | Video by Richelyn Gubalani | via @pna_gensan pic.twitter.com/0SAP6YDDsR — Phil News Agency (@pnagovph) October 16, 2019

LOOK: The interior of Green Coffee in Digos City, Davao del Sur is in disarray and sustained damage after the #earthquake. No one was reported hurt. The shop will be closed until further notice. | Contributed photos from Green Coffee | via @Chepalicte1 pic.twitter.com/xa2ginlmZT — Phil News Agency (@pnagovph) October 16, 2019

LOOK | A number of people were rushed to the Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital in Digos City due to various injuries from fallen objects. Others also suffered hypertension or panic and had fainted. (Contributed photos from Nilo Cobrado) #earthquake pic.twitter.com/vtGsUYs88u — Phil News Agency (@pnagovph) October 16, 2019