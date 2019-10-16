Así vivieron el fuerte sismo en la Isla de Mindanao en Filipinas (Videos y Fotos)

Foto @cnnphilippines

 

Un terremoto de una intensidad de 6,4 se registró este miércoles en la región filipina de Mindanao, al sur, informó el Instituto de Estudios Geológicos de Estados Unidos (USGS).

El sismo se produjo a una profundidad de 14 kilómetros y a casi 8 kilómetros de la ciudad de Columbio, según estas fuentes.

Filipinas forma parte del llamado “Anillo de Fuego”, un arco de intensa actividad sísmica que se extiende desde Japón hasta el sudeste asiático. AFP

 

