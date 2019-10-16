¡Confirmado! Archie sacó los genes de la familia de Lady Di y se le nota en las cejas (Fotos)

Archie Windsor es pelirrojo / Foto REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

 

“Y encima es pelirrojo”. Según contó la princesa Diana en la famosa biografía de Andrew Morton, este fue el comentario con el que el príncipe Carlos mostró su decepción tras el nacimiento del príncipe Harry, que él deseaba que hubiera nacido niña. Oportuna o no su frase, lo cierto es que el color de pelo de su segundo hijo estuvo a punto de causarle un disgusto a Carlos cuando, en 2015, un “pelirrojo extremista” -y bastante disparatado- llamado Mark Colborne planeó asesinarle con la intención de que el príncipe Harry, pelirrojo como él, tuviera más posibilidades de ser coronado rey de Inglaterra.

Son anécdotas que algún día podrán contarle a su hijo los duques de Sussex, que ayer confirmaron el rumor de que que el pequeño Archie Mountbatten Windsor ha heredado el gen de la familia Spencer que ya coloreó de rojo el cabello de su padre o el de sus tíos abuelos, los hermanos de la princesa Diana.

Durante la entrega de los premios Wellchild que ayer presidieron Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry, una niña pelirroja le hizo notar al duque de Sussex que tenía el mismo color de pelo que él y aprovechó para preguntarle si ya sabían si Archie, de cinco meses, era o no pelirrojo como se rumorea desde agosto.

“Meghan nos ha dicho que sí, y Harry ha confirmado que definitivamente es pelirrojo. Dice que se le nota en las cejas”, contó luego la madre de la niña a los medios de comunicación. “Según Harry, Archie todavía no tiene casi pelo, pero Meghan dice que le llevó a jugar con otros niños y que todos los demás tenían la misma cantidad de pelo que él o incluso menos”, añadió.

