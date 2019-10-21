Descubre por qué esta modelo Playboy es la inspiración de los Golden State Warriors (UFFF)

Si eres fanático de los Golden State Warriors, esta nota te va a encantar, pues la modelo Laci Kay Somers es la inspiración de este famoso equipo del considerado mejor baloncesto del mundo, la NBA.
lapatilla.com
Con más de 10 millones de seguidores en su cuenta oficial en Instagram, esta hermosa modelo no solo ha servido para inspirar cada una de las victorias del equipo de baloncesto, pues también se ha “robado” el corazón de miles de seguidores en las redes sociales e Internet. Por ello, hoy te traemos algunas de sus mejores fotografías:
That’s how you start a playoff series! Solid effort by the Blazers today but our D was flying around everywhere, my boy Green blocking shots out there like Mutombo ??! These next few weeks are going to be exciting! Also my thoughts and prayers are with Isaiah Thomas as he mourns the loss of his little sister today, go get em #IT4 I’m rooting for you?? – Who’s your squad?! #dubnation
1 or 2? ??? – Click the link in my bio for my twitch channel! Getting on a regular schedule for gaming when I get home.
Don’t need a man, I’ve got a boyfriend named Bitcoin and he goin WAY UP! – Who else is in the crypto game?!
Bonjour ? – What’s everyone doing today? Comment your SnapChat name below. Snapping back at random
?I came, I saw, I conquered….Thailand has been unreal these last few days! I LOVE experiencing new cultures, people, and vibes. Invest in travel, and make memories that’ll last a lifetime! Click the link in my bio to see all of the exclusive content that’s too hot for my IG! – Double tap if you love this outfit. ?: @daveedbenito
The key to consistent success is staying in your lane and not worrying about what’s going on outside of it. Understanding that your life is only going to be as great as you want to make it, is a huge part of how far you’re ultimately gonna go. I used to feel sorry for myself when bad things happened or other stuff that was out of my control. Now I just roll with the bullsh*t, accept people and situations for who and what they are, and never lose sight of the big picture. – So many amazing things I’m working on, I can’t wait to share them with you! Hawaii tomorrow, click the link in my bio to get all of my exclusive content ????? ? @ericlarokk
?It’s Game Time, I’m so fired up right now to watch this! I hope we close it down tonight and put this series to bed, but it wouldn’t shock me if this goes 7 games! If you remember I predicted 7 games in my FHM article earlier last week! Ahhhh I’m so nervous, let’s go #DubNation! – Comment your prediction on tonight’s game below in the comments! I’m gonna go Warriors 120-115 final.