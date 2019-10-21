Descubre por qué esta modelo Playboy es la inspiración de los Golden State Warriors (UFFF)

Posteado en:  sexys, Titulares
Foto: @lacikaysomers

 

Si eres fanático de los Golden State Warriors, esta nota te va a encantar, pues la modelo Laci Kay Somers es la inspiración de este famoso equipo del considerado mejor baloncesto del mundo, la NBA.

lapatilla.com

Con más de 10 millones de seguidores en su cuenta oficial en Instagram, esta hermosa modelo no solo ha servido para inspirar cada una de las victorias del equipo de baloncesto, pues también se ha “robado” el corazón de miles de seguidores en las redes sociales e Internet. Por ello, hoy te traemos algunas de sus mejores fotografías:

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

1 or 2? ??? – Click the link in my bio for my twitch channel! Getting on a regular schedule for gaming when I get home.

Una publicación compartida por Laci Kay Somers (@lacikaysomers) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Having a blast with my crew in St Thomas, feels good to take my family and friends on a trip they’ll never forget. ? – Stay tuned for my vlog, click the link in my bio

Una publicación compartida por Laci Kay Somers (@lacikaysomers) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

???? ?? ????….

Una publicación compartida por Laci Kay Somers (@lacikaysomers) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Don’t need a man, I’ve got a boyfriend named Bitcoin and he goin WAY UP! – Who else is in the crypto game?!

Una publicación compartida por Laci Kay Somers (@lacikaysomers) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Loving #Hawaii, cannot get enough of the beauty and beaches. – Comment your dream vacation below! ??? Photo: @bcphotography_ Glam: @marinadawngarcia

Una publicación compartida por Laci Kay Somers (@lacikaysomers) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Bonjour ? – What’s everyone doing today? Comment your SnapChat name below. Snapping back at random

Una publicación compartida por Laci Kay Somers (@lacikaysomers) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

You think I should post more selfies or nah??

Una publicación compartida por Laci Kay Somers (@lacikaysomers) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

They call us the Somers Sisters ?? Can’t wait to see @stefanisomers again! – Click the link in my IG bio for all my private and exclusive content! ?

Una publicación compartida por Laci Kay Somers (@lacikaysomers) el

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

The key to consistent success is staying in your lane and not worrying about what’s going on outside of it. Understanding that your life is only going to be as great as you want to make it, is a huge part of how far you’re ultimately gonna go. I used to feel sorry for myself when bad things happened or other stuff that was out of my control. Now I just roll with the bullsh*t, accept people and situations for who and what they are, and never lose sight of the big picture. – So many amazing things I’m working on, I can’t wait to share them with you! Hawaii tomorrow, click the link in my bio to get all of my exclusive content ????? ? @ericlarokk

Una publicación compartida por Laci Kay Somers (@lacikaysomers) el