Kim Kardashian cumple 39 cupones y nosotros los celebramos con fotos donde presume su maletota (FOTO)

Kimberly Noel Kardashian West o mejor conocida como Kim Kardashian está festejando su cumpleaños número 39. Y para festejarla te dejamos algunas de sus fotografías sensuales que te ha robado el aliento y te han calentado también.
Nacida en Los Ángeles, California en 1980, la actual esposa de Kanye West se ha metido en mundo entero en el bolsillo por su gran suerte en el mundo empresarial y también comunicacional, pues para nadie es un secreto que su popularidad están extensa que es conocida hasta el Japón.
¿Para bien o para mal? ¿Te ha gustado los estilos que ha tenido Kim en estos años?
I am so excited for the @skims cotton collection to launch this Tuesday. It’s the most comfortable every day bras and underwear in all of the tones I love! The comfy basics! I’m wearing the @skims Cotton Underwire Bra ($48) in kyanite, coming soon in 31 band and cup sizes. Shop the Cotton Collection on October 15 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST and join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM to be the first to shop.
INTRODUCING THE SKIMS COTTON COLLECTION – LAUNCHING OCT 15 AT 9AM PST / 12PM EST. My essential underwear and lounge pieces made from ultra soft cotton are coming soon! Join the waitlist now at SKIMS.COM to be the first to shop the Cotton collection before it sells out. Go to my stories now for all of the colors and styles!