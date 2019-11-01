Meghan Markle inauguró una pastelería administrada por mujeres vulnerables

La duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, acudió hoy a la apertura de una pastelería regentada por mujeres en situación de vulnerabilidad social y económica en el barrio londinense de Camden.
El establecimiento, Luminary Bakery, situado en el norte de la ciudad, ofrece cursos y trabajo remunerado a mujeres víctimas de violencia y tráfico sexual para ayudarles a aumentar sus opciones de encontrar empleo en una entorno seguro.
La duquesa se desplazó hasta sus instalaciones para hablar con las trabajadoras y ver cómo preparan y venden sus productos en la pastelería.
Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex visited the women of @LuminaryBakery as they celebrated the opening of their new location. It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of Luminary and their remarkable business model that opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalisation) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed. Having sat down with @luminarybakery at their flagship location earlier this year and from that inspiring visit choosing to feature them as #ForcesForChange in the September issue of @britishvogue, Her Royal Highness was proud to be invited to attend the launch of their second bakery. This addition will enable the organisation to provide services, support and mentoring for four times the number of women. Luminary Bakery – a sustainable grassroots organisation in the heart of London – is a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good. If you find yourself in the area, please visit and support the women of @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing. Video © SussexRoyal
“Existe una cultura de la recompensa instantánea, de la reparación instantánea. Pero no somos objetos mecánicos que necesitan ser reparados”, dijo Meghan a las trabajadoras, a quien recordó que el proceso de recuperación “lleva tiempo”.
Meghan ya ha apoyado otras iniciativas de carácter social, como una colección de ropa que se dedica a proporcionar atuendos para ir a trabajar y a entrevistas laborales a mujeres en situación vulnerable y desempleadas, en la que participa en calidad de “patrona”.
Asimismo, la duquesa ha hecho varias visitas privadas y ha ayudado a económicamente a las mujeres que participan en “Hubb Community Kitchen”, una cocina comunal que proporciona comida a los afectados por el incendio en junio de 2017 en la Torre de Grenfell.
EFE