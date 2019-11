Cómo fue que los perritos abandonados en Chernóbil encontraron un final feliz (Fotos)

View this post on Instagram

A year ago today, I picked up this little angel who came to me from Chernobyl, Ukraine. She’s been quite the challenge but is the sweetest pup that ever was and makes everything worth it ❤️ and is a great addition to my little pack. Here’s so surviving a year of accidents, chewed up furniture, non-stop cuddles, and unconditional love. Happy gotcha day to my little Isotope!!! Thanks to @dogsofchernobylofficial @cleanfuturesfund and @spca_international for getting her to me and for @katieolsen19 who literally brought her to me in the US #dogsofchernobyl #dogsofinstagram #adoptdontshop #anniversary #gotchaday