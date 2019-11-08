Fallece Robert Freeman, el fotógrafo de The Beatles

View this post on Instagram

Robert Freeman, long time photographer of The Beatles, has passed away. Robert created some of the most iconic images of the band, and were featured on the album covers of With The Beatles, A Hard Day's Night, Beatles For Sale, HELP! and Rubber Soul. Long will they be loved, discussed, appreciated – and continue to inspire other photographers. Our thoughts are with his family and friends, along with our appreciation and gratitude for the creative work he produced for the band.