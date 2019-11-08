Fallece Robert Freeman, el fotógrafo de The Beatles

Foto archivo

 

Robert Freeman, fotógrafo de The Beatles, falleció a los 82 años de edad este viernes. La cuenta oficial de la banda compartió un emotivo mensaje para recordarlo.

lapatilla.com

Robert fue el creador de algunas de las fotografías más icónicas del grupo, como las portadas de los álbumes de “With The Beatles”, “A Hard Day’s Night”, “Beatles For Sale”, “HELP!” y “Rubber Soul”.

“Nuestros pensamientos están con su familia y amigos, junto con nuestro agradecimiento y gratitud por el trabajo creativo que produjo para la banda”, reza parte del mensaje.

 

 

 