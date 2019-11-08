Muere a los 68 años el modisto Patrick-Louis Vuitton

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Internacionales
El modisto Patrick-Louis Vuitton. (foto Miguel Medina / AFP)

 

El tataranieto del fundador la casa de modas francesa Louis Vuitton, el modisto Patrick-Louis Vuitton, ha fallecido a los 68 años, informó este miércoles la compañía a través de su cuenta en Instagram.

Por actualidad.rt.com

“Todos nuestros pensamientos se dirigen a su familia, en particular a sus hijos Pierre-Louis y Benoît-Louisque, que trabajan a nuestro lado, así como a sus nietos”, reza la publicación.

Patrick-Louis Vuitton empezó a trabajar en la empresa en 1973.

Por el momento se desconoce la causa de su deceso.