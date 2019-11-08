Muere a los 68 años el modisto Patrick-Louis Vuitton

View this post on Instagram

It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Patrick-Louis Vuitton. All our thoughts go to his family, in particular his sons Pierre-Louis and Benoît-Louis who work beside us, as well as his grand-children. Patrick-Louis followed the family tradition by joining the workshop in 1973 as carpenter craftsman. His expertise and passion of trunk-making constantly renewed the legacy of the Art of Travel. “Savoir-faire can only exist if it is transmitted…” was one of his favorite expressions.