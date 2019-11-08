Muere a los 68 años el modisto Patrick-Louis Vuitton

El tataranieto del fundador la casa de modas francesa Louis Vuitton, el modisto Patrick-Louis Vuitton, ha fallecido a los 68 años, informó este miércoles la compañía a través de su cuenta en Instagram.
“Todos nuestros pensamientos se dirigen a su familia, en particular a sus hijos Pierre-Louis y Benoît-Louisque, que trabajan a nuestro lado, así como a sus nietos”, reza la publicación.
View this post on Instagram
It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of Patrick-Louis Vuitton. All our thoughts go to his family, in particular his sons Pierre-Louis and Benoît-Louis who work beside us, as well as his grand-children. Patrick-Louis followed the family tradition by joining the workshop in 1973 as carpenter craftsman. His expertise and passion of trunk-making constantly renewed the legacy of the Art of Travel. “Savoir-faire can only exist if it is transmitted…” was one of his favorite expressions.
Patrick-Louis Vuitton empezó a trabajar en la empresa en 1973.
Por el momento se desconoce la causa de su deceso.