Desnudos, protestas y glamour: Lo mejor de la alfombra roja de los Latin Grammy 2019 (FOTOS)

noviembre 14 2019, 9:04 pm
Este jueves 14 de noviembre se llevó a cabo los premios más importantes en la industria musical en América Latina, los
Latin Grammy en su edición 2019, donde cumplen 20 años desde su inauguración.
Con información de El Farandi
Todos los artistas de todos los géneros musicales se dieron cita a la ciudad de La Vegas para galardonar a los mejores de este año que está por terminarse.
Y como de costumbre, la alfombra roja de este excelentísimo evento, contó con la presencia como figuras importantes en la música latina como lo son
Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sánchez, Paz Vega, Camilo, Bad Bunny, Alejandro Sanz, entre otros.
Sin embargo, lo que llamó más la atención fue el “desnudo” en modo protesta de la cantante chilena
Mon Laferte, quien escribió en sus senos la frase y la protesta creativa el cantante venezolano “en Chile torturan, matan y violan” Robert Vugu quien rechazó la xenofobia contra venezolanos en Suramérica.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: This image contains nudity.) Mon Laferte attends the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images/AFP
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Robert Vogu attends the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images/AFP
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Camilo Echeverry attends the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images/AFP
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Johann Vera attends the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images/AFP
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Ricky Martin attends the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images/AFP
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Rosalía attends the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images/AFP
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Roco attends the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images/AFP
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Leiva attends the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images/AFP
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Paula Arenas attends the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images/AFP
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Millie de Molina and Raul de Molina attend the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images/AFP
Spaniard actress Paz Vega arrives at the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 14, 2019. (Photo by Bridget BENNETT / AFP)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Ozuna attends the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images/AFP
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Prince Royce attends the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images/AFP
Brazilian singer Anitta arrives at the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 14, 2019. (Photo by Bridget BENNETT / AFP)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Alejandro Sanz attends the 20th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images/AFP
The 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards – Arrivals – Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., November 14, 2019 – Bad Bunny. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok