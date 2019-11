La fundación Rhythm le da vida a North Beach Bandsehll

View this post on Instagram

🥇 The North Beach Bandshell was named “Best Venue for Local Acts” by Miami New Times! We’ll be celebrating this award at a Grand Finale blowout next weekend before we close for summer and a canopy installation. We have a jam packed weekend of events: • 🚦Thurs, June 20: Steel Pulse, Jesse Royal • 🇫🇷 Fri, June 21: Fete de la Musique / Make Music Miami with the French Horn & Papaloko • 🌹 Sat, June 22: Fuerza Flamenca by Ballet Flamenco La Rosa • 🎸 Sun, June 23: Citizen Cope • More info and tickets at NorthBeachBandshell.com ・・・ Pic 1 #Repost @miamibeachlifemag