Kate Middleton muestra los pantalones que serán tendencia en 2020

La duquesa de Cambridge es una poderosa influencer de la moda y nos enseña cuáles son los pantalones que serán tendencia este invierno y permanecerán hasta 2020.
Por Janet Barragán / Soy Carmín
Kate Middleton tiene millones de seguidoras en todo el mundo que aman su estilo fashionista, sus look son de lo más buscado en internet y muchas mujeres invierten mucho dinero para replicar sus outfits.
Five years ago The Duchess of Cambridge launched @eachhospices’ Nook Appeal, which aimed to raise funds for a purpose-built children’s hospice near Norwich — today The Duchess officially opened The Nook in Framingham Earl! The new hospice contains more areas for clinical care and dedicated therapy rooms, allowing EACH to meet the increased demand for its service and the ever-changing and more complex needs of those it cares for. The Duchess attended the launch of The Nook appeal in November 2014, and visited the charity’s previous Norfolk hospice in Quidenham in January 2017, which served as a home-from-home for over 25 years. Speaking at today’s opening, The Duchess said: “You have created here at The Nook a nurturing, caring environment that allows families who are going through the unimaginable the ability to spend precious quality time with each other, comforted in the knowledge that their children are being looked after in the best possible way. EACH was one of the very first charities that I decided to become Patron of after my marriage. Whilst a lot has changed since then, my commitment and support for this wonderful organisation and the work that you do has not”. East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk and supports their families. Their care service includes specialist nursing care, symptom management nursing, short breaks, wellbeing activities, therapies, counselling and volunteer services in the family home; all meeting the individual needs of the child, young person and whole family 📷 Kensington Palace
Para esta temporada de Otoño, Kate Middleton nos muestra los pantalones que deberas tener en tu clóset, el primer lugar lo ocupan los pantalones anchos de talle alto, en colores neutros que puedes combinar perfecto con unos stiletos o botines durante este invierno.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge launched The King's Cup Regatta in London May 7 2019, and Kate certainly embraced the nautical theme. Her navy trousers are a new addition to her wardrobe, and we love the contrast button detailing. WHAT SHE WORE: Kate wore striped sweater from Joostricot, navy trousers with contrast buttons from L.K. Bennett, navy suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi and red clutch from Emmy London. Here is the link: https://www.duchessonabudget.com/collections/new-in/products/kate-striped-knit-jumper-wide-leg-culottes-co-ord #replikate #replikates #duchessonabudget #katemiddletonoutfit #katemiddletonculottes #katemiddletontop . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #katemiddleton recycled her outfits. #replikate #replikates #katemiddletonstyle #royalfashion #duchessofcambridge #duchessonabudget #duchesskatemiddleton #katemiddletoncoat #duchess #duchesskate #dresslikeaduchess #britshroyalfamily #kateofcambridge #royalfashion
Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃🍁🦃 Please take a moment to think about the question “What do the Royals do for Thanksgiving?” before you ask it….seriously…. 🇬🇧❤️🇬🇧 . . . . . #warehouse #jigsaw #chanel #tods #replikate #duchessofcambridge #royal #whatkatewore #wwkd #katemiddleton #katemiddletonstyle #hrhtheduchessofcambridge #hrhkatemiddleton #hrhkate #duchess #myroyalwardrobe #myroyalcloset #replikates #whatkatewore #princewilliam #britishroyalty #dukeofcambridge #england #theduchessofcambridge #teamkate #teammeghan #teamduchess
También los pantalones slim en distintos tonos oscuros como el vino, verde olivo, negro, rojo y azúl, que podrás combinar con una blusa tejida y un abrigo para cubrirte del intenso frío invernal.
Combina estos pantalones con mocasines planos o zapatos de salón al estilo Kate Middleton en la oficina, o intercambia unas sandalias de tiras y una chaqueta de cuero para que sean apropiados para la noche.
Winter has arrived so I decided to wear the warm @smythebrand blazer with the #replikate trousers from @jcrew. . . . #replikate #royalcloset #katemiddleton #katescloset #hrhkatemiddleton #wwkd #katemiddletonstyle #replikates #royalcloset #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #katemiddletoninspired #katemiddletonfashion #instafashion #instastyle #ootd #myroyalwardrobe #britishfashion #royalstyle #royalfashion #jcrew #smythe #whatkatewore #winter
Así que ya lo sabes, si quieres estar en tendencias en esta temporada estos son los pantalones que debes tener en tu clóset para brillar al estilo Kate Middleton.