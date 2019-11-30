Kate Middleton muestra los pantalones que serán tendencia en 2020

View this post on Instagram

Five years ago The Duchess of Cambridge launched @eachhospices’ Nook Appeal, which aimed to raise funds for a purpose-built children’s hospice near Norwich — today The Duchess officially opened The Nook in Framingham Earl! The new hospice contains more areas for clinical care and dedicated therapy rooms, allowing EACH to meet the increased demand for its service and the ever-changing and more complex needs of those it cares for. The Duchess attended the launch of The Nook appeal in November 2014, and visited the charity’s previous Norfolk hospice in Quidenham in January 2017, which served as a home-from-home for over 25 years. Speaking at today’s opening, The Duchess said: “You have created here at The Nook a nurturing, caring environment that allows families who are going through the unimaginable the ability to spend precious quality time with each other, comforted in the knowledge that their children are being looked after in the best possible way. EACH was one of the very first charities that I decided to become Patron of after my marriage. Whilst a lot has changed since then, my commitment and support for this wonderful organisation and the work that you do has not”. East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk and supports their families. Their care service includes specialist nursing care, symptom management nursing, short breaks, wellbeing activities, therapies, counselling and volunteer services in the family home; all meeting the individual needs of the child, young person and whole family 📷 Kensington Palace