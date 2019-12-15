EN FOTOS: Manny Pacquiao es universitario a los 40 años y quiere ir a Harvard

Manny Pacquiao no solamente se destaca por su plena vigencia como boxeador. El actual campeón mundial de la categoría welter de la AMB fue noticia porque se graduó en Ciencias Políticas y Administración de Gobierno en Filipinas.
“Grabemos esto en nuestros corazones: nunca es demasiado tarde para soñar en grande. Nunca es tarde para cumplir nuestros sueños. Vive tu pasión, no solo para ti, sino para tu familia y para nuestro país”, escribió el filipino, que el próximo martes celebrará su cumpleaños número 41, en sus redes sociales. Su publicación incluye postales de su graduación.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Let us engrave this in our hearts: It is never too late to dream bigger dreams. It is never too late to accomplish our dreams. LIVE YOUR PASSION, not just for yourself, but for your family and for our country. I am grateful to the Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) of the Philippine Councilors League-Legislative Academy (PCCLA) which gives chance to qualified Filipinos to attain College degree/diploma- Filipinos who wish to complete college through informal education. The enriching learning program was in partnership with the University of Makati College of Continuing, Advanced and Professional Studies, the Development Academy of the Philippines, and the Philippine Society for Public Administration. I will always remember the key lessons that I learned and the insights that I gained from all of you! I will always cherish the excitement that I experienced during the entire learning process leading to the exit conference, the final requirement that I needed to complete in order to earn a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Science- Local Government Administration. I am excited to receive my diploma and display it on the wall. I dedicate this to my very beautiful and very supportive wife, Jinkee, and to our amazing children, Jimuel, Michael, Princess, Queenie, and Israel. I will also show this diploma to my Mommy Dionisia, my Dad, and my siblings and remind them of God’s faithfulness. Among my achievements, this will be the most meaningful. Let this victory outside the boxing ring serve as an inspiration for people who are struggling to fight, to rise above adversity, to conquer and to embrace life and all its difficulties. Emmanuel D. Pacquiao Bachelor of Arts in Political Science- Local Government Administration Class of 2019, University of Makati
Si bien el Pacman comenzó su carrera en la Universidad de Makati en 2009, no pudo continuar asistiendo de manera continua por enfocarse en el boxeo. Sin embargo, nunca abandonó sus estudios por completo y logró culminarlos.
En la actualidad, Pacquiao tiene un cargo como senador de Filipinas. Con su carrera concluida, el próximo objetivo será hacer una maestría. El multicampeón evalúa inscribirse en Harvard para aumentar sus conocimientos en administración pública.
Con información de La Nación