Pornhub utilizó nuevo físico de actor de Marvel para promocionar una sección pornográfica (CAPTURA)

The Eternals o Los Eternos, es una de las películas más esperadas de la fase 4 del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel y en ella veremos nuestros rostros interpretando a nuevos personajes que seguramente darán de que hablar durante los próximos años en esta aclamada franquicia.
El actor Kumail Nanjiani será uno de los encargados de participar en este proyecto junto a otros artistas de renombre como Angelina Jolie y Salma Hayek. Su personaje será “Kingo”, uno de los “Eternos” más importarte de este grupo de superhumanos.
Con información de El Farandi
Su preparación para dar vida a este personaje, no fue fácil, el actor nacido en Pakistán y nacionalizado estadounidense se sometió a un estricto régimen de dieta y entrenamiento para marcar su cuerpo. Su cambio fue noticia en todo los Estados Unidos, incluso páginas web pornográficas como Pornhub tomaron su transformación para promocionar algunas secciones de su portal.
Algo que el propio actor ha compartido en su cuenta de Instagram.
“Han sido un par de días extraños… Esto no es photoshop”, avisa el intérprete. “Pornhub ha cambiado su imagen de la categoría de ‘Hombres musculados’ a… mí. Como he dicho, un par de días raros”, finaliza Nanjiani su mensaje. Para demostrarlo, el actor ha hecho una captura de pantalla de lo ocurrido y la ha publicado en su perfil.
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
El increíble cambio del interprete sorprendió a todos sus fanáticos y debido a esto, él mismo decidió aclarar el motivo de ello. “Me enteré hace un año de que iba a estar en Eternals y quise cambiar mi aspecto”, cuenta el intérprete cuando compartió el primer vistazo a su nuevo cuerpo. “No me hubiese sido posible si no hubiese estado todo un año con los mejores entrenadores y nutricionistas pagados por el mayor estudio del mundo. Me alegra verme así, pero también entiendo por qué no lo hice nunca antes. Hubiese sido imposible sin estos recursos y tiempo”, reconoce.