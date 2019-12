¿Cuaimineitor? Tommy Mottola y su exmujer Mariah Carey intercambian mensajes bajo la mirada de Thalía

View this post on Instagram

CONGRATULATIONS from SANTA‼️‼️🎄🎄and after 25 years #alliwantforchristmasisyou goes to # 1 ‼️‼️ I told you you wouldn’t turn into Connie Francis!! (HOHOHO)🤣🤣🙀 Seriously .. greatest news ever!!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS Happy and excited for you‼️‼️We Did It! @mariahcarey