Si travieso fuiste esta Navidad, en las piernas de Anastasia Sokolova te enredarás (Video + WOW)

Posteado en:  sexys, Titulares
Foto: vía Instagram.

 

Te conocemos, patillero. Sabemos que tienes buenas intensiones pero que también, posiblemente, no te portaste tan bien este año. Por eso llegá Anastasia Sokolova para que caigas en las tentación de su baile… y de sus piernas.

Por lapatilla.com

Esta poledancer impresiona a más de uno con su destreza y sus acrobacias, tú sabes que no es para menos. Por eso te dejamos sus videos más recientes para que te deleites observando sus movimientos sensuales que a todos enamoran.

 

View this post on Instagram

My next @sokolovapolecamp camp is coming soon 😍 🌟Phuket- February 2-9🌟 With @sarahscottpole , @jenny_pole_phuket Booking will be finished soon! Hurry up to get your place in the group !❤️ ⠀ Costume- “Cobra” @sokolova_brand ⠀ To book camp go to 👇👇👇 ⠀ www.sokolovapolecamp.com . . . . . . #poledancecamp #sokolova_brand #polesport #poledancer #polecamp #poletraining #poledancing #chairdance #stripdance #poledancelife #poledancetraining #summerpolecamp #poledancelife #poledancetrainings #poledancelessons #poledancesummerpolecamp #poledancecampbali #poledancebali #poledancethailand #poledancephuket #sokolovaworkshops #poledanceworkshops #exoticpoledance #chairdancing #fitness #stretching #bali #phuket #balipoledance #phuketpoledance

A post shared by Anastasia Sokolova (@anastasiasokolovapoledancer) on

View this post on Instagram

My next @sokolovapolecamp is coming soon 😍 🌟Phuket- February 2-9🌟 With @sarahscottpole , @jenny_pole_phuket Still have few places 🔥🔥🔥 Hurry up to get your place in the group !❤️ ⠀ Costume- “Cobra” @sokolova_brand ⠀ To book camp go to 👇👇👇 ⠀ www.sokolovapolecamp.com . . . . . . #poledancecamp #sokolova_brand #polesport #poledancer #polecamp #poletraining #poledancing #chairdance #stripdance #poledancelife #poledancetraining #summerpolecamp #poledancelife #poledancetrainings #poledancelessons #poledancesummerpolecamp #poledancecampbali #poledancebali #poledancethailand #poledancephuket #sokolovaworkshops #poledanceworkshops #exoticpoledance #chairdancing #fitness #stretching #bali #phuket #balipoledance #phuketpoledance

A post shared by Anastasia Sokolova (@anastasiasokolovapoledancer) on

View this post on Instagram

Was catched 📸 by @annyyway 😘

A post shared by Anastasia Sokolova (@anastasiasokolovapoledancer) on