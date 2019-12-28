De tal palo, tal astilla… La mamá de JLo se lució en un escenario el día de su cumpleaños (Video)

Doña Guadalupe, la mamá de la cantante y actriz Jennifer López, celebra su cumpleaños este día jueves y es su hija quien coloca un video en Instagram en el que se aprecia que la señora es muy buena para bailar.
Por: Debate
En el video, Jennifer López y su señora madre se divierten alegremente y bailan juntas, luego, JLo la felicita con motivo de el día de su cumpleaños.
JLo y su mamá compartieron la coreografía de uno de los éxitos musicales de La Diva del bronx, durante un concierto.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
People ask me where I get my energy from, my drive, my dance moves lol…well now you know…Guadalupe… my mommy… for as long back as I can remember, I can see her dancing, laughing and lighting up every room she was in. she is the definition of youthful and timeless at every age… she loved music and movies and history and musicals and believed in true love… and she put all of that into me… and I am all the better for it. You made me who I am today… you’re 74 today Mommy, Beautiful as ever, alive as ever and still dancing like a teenager…thank you for loving me the way you do, for everything, for being you, there aren’t enough words, I love you forever ?? Happy Birthday you force of nature… #thelupinator