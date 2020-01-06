¡Escalofriante! Nasa captó cómo se ve Australia en llamas con un satélite 3D (FOTO)

Anthony Hearsey, creador de imágenes que se especializa en fotografía, mostró cómo se ve Australia en llamas desde el espacio con una imagen en 3D creada por la recopilación de datos gracias a satélites de la Nasa durante un mes.
lapatilla.com
Hearsey mostró en su cuenta de Instagram la impactante foto de las zonas afectadas por los incendios forestales. La gráfica también muestra algunas partes que a fecha del 5 de enero de 2020 se mantenía el fuego arrasando.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
* Didn’t realise this would go viral ? PLEASE READ BELOW. * This is a 3D visualisation of the fires in Australia. NOT A PHOTO. Think of this as prettier looking graph. This is made from data from NASA’s FIRMS (Satellite data regarding fires) between 05/12/19 – 05/01/20. These are all the areas which have been affected by bushfires. https://firms.modaps.eosdis.nasa.gov/map/#z:5;c:137.4,-27.9;t:adv-points;d:2019-12-05..2020-01-05;l:dark_gray,firms_viirs,firms_modis_a,firms_modis_t Scale is a little exaggerated due to the render’s glow, but generally true to the info from the NASA website. Also note that NOT all the areas are still burning, and this is a compilation. This image is copyrighted by Anthony Hearsey. Please contact for usage. DONATE HERE – https://linktr.ee/lukebakhuizen?fbclid=IwAR1hxUc97BXMPIxjiJqcVW7uG8wlgkPLfyO2wVFLVRDSw5X6cXAGeBuikeM _ #bushfires #render #visualisation #data #3d #australia #climatechange #disaster #fire #infographic #cinema4d #graphic #nasa