Imagen satélital: El humo por los incendios en Australia llegó a Argentina

Las consecuencias de enorme incendio forestal en Australia llegó al sur de América del Sur, específicamente, pasó sobre la ciudad de Buenos Aires en Argentina. Sin embargo, Chile y Uruguay también se vieron afectados por la densa nube.
lapatilla.com
La Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica (Noaa) Publicó las imágenes satelitales del recorrido del humos en el mapa mundial.
This morning, #GOESEast spied two areas of #smoke that originated from the #AustralianBushFires. The smoke is in the process of circumnavigating the #planet.
Real-time imagery: https://t.co/Ahd9xNjigO#Australia #BushFireAustralia #AustralianFires #BushFires #Fires #Earth pic.twitter.com/GkDwUPQ8xy
— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 6, 2020
Today, #GOESEast saw more #smoke from the #AustralianBushFires over the southern regions of #SouthAmerica as it makes its way across the #SouthernHemisphere.
More real-time imagery: https://t.co/SSfXaZucxq#Australia #Chile #Argentina #Uruguay #AustralianFires #BushFires #Fires pic.twitter.com/IKx2qctO3Y
— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 7, 2020
Here's a wider view from #GOESEast of the #smoke from the #AustralianBushFires. #Australia #SouthAmerica #Chile #Argentina #Uruguay #Paraguay #Brazil #AustralianFires #BushFires #Fires pic.twitter.com/bk5IMOs9Kz
— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 8, 2020
From its vantage point nearly 23,000 miles up, #GOESWest can see massive amounts of brownish-gray #smoke from the #AustralianBushFires spreading over #NewZealand and the #SouthPacific.
More real-time imagery: https://t.co/U2kJQTbbdy#FullDiskFriday #Australia #NSWFires #BushFire pic.twitter.com/Uv7v1MYmb4
— NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) January 3, 2020