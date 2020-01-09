Imagen satélital: El humo por los incendios en Australia llegó a Argentina

Posteado en: Internacionales, Titulares

Las consecuencias de enorme incendio forestal en Australia llegó al sur de América del Sur, específicamente, pasó sobre la ciudad de Buenos Aires en Argentina. Sin embargo, Chile y Uruguay también se vieron afectados por la densa nube.

lapatilla.com

La Administración Nacional Oceánica y Atmosférica (Noaa) Publicó las imágenes satelitales del recorrido del humos en el mapa mundial.