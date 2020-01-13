Estos son los nominados a los premios Óscar

Posteado en: Entretenimiento, Titulares

El anuncio de los nominados a los premios de la Academia, los más prestigiosos del cine, comenzaron este lunes de madrugada en Los Ángeles con “Había una vez en Hollywood”, “1917” y “El irlandés” entre las favoritas a liderar la contienda.

El español Pedro Almodóvar debe competir por mejor película internacional por “Dolor y gloria”, protagonizada por Antonio Banderas, que a su vez debe competir por el premio a mejor actor.

Mejor Película

“Ford vs Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Woman”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Mejor Director

Martin Scorsese por “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips por “Joker”

Sam Mendes por “1917”

Quentin Tarantino por “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho por “Parasite”

Mejor Actor Protagónico

Antonio Banderas por “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio por “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver por “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix por “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce por “The Two Popes”

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Brad Pitt por “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Al Pacino por “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci por “The Irishman”

Tom Hanks por “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins por “The Two Popes”

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Laura Dern por “Marriage Story”

Kathy Bates por “Richard Jewell”

Scarlett Johansson por “Jojo Rabbit”

Margot Robbie por “Bombshell”

Florence Pugh por “Little Women”

Mejores Efectos Especiales

“1917”

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Mejor Película Extranjera

“Dolor y Gloria” de España

“Corpus Christi” de Polonia

“Honeyland” de Macedonia

“Les Miserables” de Francia

“Parasite” de Corea del Sur

Mejor Película de Animación

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Mejor Documental

“American Factory”

“The Cave”

“Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Mejor Película Corta de Animación

“Daughter”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Mejor Película Corta de Acción Real

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbor’s Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Mejor Guión Original

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns por “1917”

Rian Johnson por “Knives Out”

Noah Baumbach por “Marriage Story”

Quentin Tarantino por “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han por “Parasite”

Mejor Guión Adaptado

Steven Zaillian por “The Irishman”

Taika Waititi por “Jojo Rabbit”

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver por “Joker”

Greta Gerwig por “Little Women”

Anthony McCarten por “The Two Popes”

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

“Bombshell”

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

Mejor Mezcla de Sonido

“Ad Astra”

“Ford vs. Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Con información de AFP