La última llamada de Kobe: ¿Qué le dijo a LeBron? Se revelan TODOS los detalles (FOTO)

A través de las redes sociales se ha hecho público un nuevo detalle que revelaría la última llamada que realizó la estrella de la NBA, Kobe Bryant, antes del terrible accidente en donde perdió la vida junto a su hija y otros siete tripulantes de un helicóptero.

Roy Andazol / lapatilla.com

El reportero deportivo estadounidense para The Athletic, Shams Charania, reveló que el exjugador se comunicó directamente con su sucesor y mejor jugador actual de la liga y tres veces campeón, LeBron James, para manifestarle su alegría por pasarle en el tercer lugar como mejor anotador de la historia.

Según el periodista, la conversación fue escuchada por varios jugadores de Los Ángeles Lakers, y quedaría en la memoria de todos para siempre.

“LeBron James y Kobe Bryant tuvieron una llamada telefónica el sábado por la noche después de que James pasó a Bryant en las listas de puntuación de la NBA, según las fuentes @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Varios jugadores de los Lakers escucharon llamadas en lo que sería su recuerdo final de la voz de Bryant”, publicó.

One final conversation: LeBron James and Kobe Bryant had phone call late Saturday night after James passed Bryant on the NBA scoring charts, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Several Lakers players listened into call — in what would be their final memory of Bryant’s voice.

