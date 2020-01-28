La última llamada de Kobe: ¿Qué le dijo a LeBron? Se revelan TODOS los detalles (FOTO)

A través de las redes sociales se ha hecho público un nuevo detalle que revelaría la última llamada que realizó la estrella de la NBA, Kobe Bryant, antes del terrible accidente en donde perdió la vida junto a su hija y otros siete tripulantes de un helicóptero.
Roy Andazol / lapatilla.com
El reportero deportivo estadounidense para The Athletic, Shams Charania, reveló que el exjugador se comunicó directamente con su sucesor y mejor jugador actual de la liga y tres veces campeón, LeBron James, para manifestarle su alegría por pasarle en el tercer lugar como mejor anotador de la historia.
Según el periodista, la conversación fue escuchada por varios jugadores de Los Ángeles Lakers, y quedaría en la memoria de todos para siempre.
“LeBron James y Kobe Bryant tuvieron una llamada telefónica el sábado por la noche después de que James pasó a Bryant en las listas de puntuación de la NBA, según las fuentes @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Varios jugadores de los Lakers escucharon llamadas en lo que sería su recuerdo final de la voz de Bryant”, publicó.
One final conversation: LeBron James and Kobe Bryant had phone call late Saturday night after James passed Bryant on the NBA scoring charts, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Several Lakers players listened into call — in what would be their final memory of Bryant’s voice.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2020
Esta información podría corroborar el llanto y el desconsuelo de LeBron mientras las cámaras le seguían en un aeropuerto.
James recientemente publicó un escrito en su cuenta de Instagram en donde manifestó su intención de seguir su legado, mismo que asumió con gran valentía a penas hace un año y que devolvió la alegría al equipo más longevo de la historia de este deporte.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! ?????. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation?? and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life???? #Gigi4Life????