Scott criticó a un bufete de EEUU por representar al régimen de Maduro

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

El senador republicano del estado de Florida, Rick Scott, criticó el papel que ha tenido el bufete norteamericano Foleyand Lardner al apoyar al régimen chavista de Nicolás Maduro.

lapatilla.com

“Me he enterado de que Foleyand Lardner representa al régimen de Maduro en Venezuela. Esto es inaceptable”, expresó Scott en Twitter.

“No me reuniré con esta firma e instaré a mis colegas a hacer lo mismo”, sentenció el senador, quien además compartió una carta donde les expresó su queja.

It has come to my attention that @FoleyandLardner is representing Maduro’s regime in #Venezuela.

This is unacceptable. I won't be meeting with this firm and I’ll urge my colleagues to do the same. Here is the letter I sent: pic.twitter.com/mZ2eW84I6t

— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 29, 2020