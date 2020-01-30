Desgarrador: La esposa de Kobe Bryant rompe el silencio tras la tragedia (CARTA)

Vanessa Laine, esposa de Kobe Bryant, habló por primera vez de la muerte de su esposo y su hija Gianna María de 13 años tras un accidente de helicóptero. “Estamos completamente devastados”, reconoció la mujer de 37 años quien hasta el momento no se había referido al trágico accidente del último domingo en Calabasas, al norte de Los Ángeles.
En una sentida carta que publicó en su cuenta de Instagram (@vanessabryant), contó el profundo dolor que atraviesa la familia Bryant y dejó un mensaje de agradecimiento por las innumerables muestras de afecto recibidas. “Mis chicas (Natalia Diamante (17), Bianka Bella (3) y Capri Kobe (7 meses), las otras hijas de la pareja), y yo queremos agradecer a las millones de personas que nos han mostrado su apoyo y amor durante este momento horrible. Gracias por todas sus plegarias. Definitivamente las necesitamos”.
“No hay suficientes palabras para describir nuestro dolor en este momento. Desearía que estuvieran aquí con nosotras para siempre… Pero nos despertamos cada día, tratando de seguir adelante porque Kobe, y nuestra pequeña Gigi nos alumbran el camino. Solo desearía poder abrazarlos, besarlos y bendecirlos”, agregó la esposa de la leyenda de la NBA, quien además aseguró que tratarán “de seguir adelante” porque Kobe, y la pequeña Gigi les “alumbran el camino”.
Vanessa Laine admitió sentirse devastados también por las familias que perdieron a sus seres queridos el domingo. “Compartimos su dolor íntimamente”. En este sentido, pidió, a través de Mamba Sports Foundation y el fondo que se creó (MambaOnThree), colaboraciones para “ayudar a las otras familias afectadas”.
“Muchas gracias por ayudarnos con sus plegarias y por amar a Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri y a mí”, finalizó la publicación.
View this post on Instagram
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Así lo reseñó Infobae