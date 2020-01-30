Harry perdió la querella contra el periódico Mail on Sunday

El príncipe Harry, nieto de Isabel II de Inglaterra, perdió el jueves una querella contra el periódico sensacionalista Mail on Sunday por un artículo que criticaba las fotografías de un elefante salvaje que el duque de Sussex había publicado en Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘 Today is #WorldElephantDay and we are pleased to announce that since we followed our friends at @ElephantswithoutBorders (EWB) on Instagram in July, when we were celebrating the environment, you and our friend @TheEllenFund (@TheEllenShow) have spread the word and EWB have been able to help protect 25 elephants by fitting them with satellite navigation collars! These collars allow the team at EWB to track the elephants, as well as to learn their essential migratory patterns to keep their corridors safe and open so future generations of elephants can roam freely. In honour of this amazing support, EWB have named their most recently collared Elephant…ELLEN! We can’t wait to see where she will go! 🐘 Two years ago on World Elephant Day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined Dr Chase to help in this conservation effort. Below, a few words from Mike and his partner Kelly at EWB: • ‘Today is a day to honor and celebrate the majestic elephant and to make a strong stand for conserving and protecting one of the world’s most beloved animals. elephants are intelligent, sentient beings capable of emotions from joy to grief. They are ‘environmental engineers,’ a key-stone umbrella species, and the fight to save them is in effect, a fight to save entire ecosystems and all wildlife. Today elephants are facing many challenges; habitat loss and competition for resources creates conflict with humans, climate change and fires destroy much needed resources and poaching for the demand of ivory makes elephants bigger targets than ever. African elephants are especially prone to human-wildlife conflict because of their large home ranges. Finding, preserving and creating elephant corridors is therefore of great importance in helping to maintain habitats suitable for movement and minimising human-elephant conflict. Corridors are a mitigation technique to better the livelihoods of local communities and the elephants themselves, by providing environment and ample space for wildlife to navigate from one habitat patch to another, without affecting the livelihoods of communities.’ • EWB – Dr Mike Chase, Ms Kelly Landen . 📸 by DOS © SussexRoyal Additional photos: EWB
Esta decisión, tomada por el regulador británico de la prensa, representa un revés para el príncipe, que junto con su esposa Meghan inició acciones judiciales contra varios medios por inmiscuirse en su vida privada.
Recientemente amenazaron también con demandar a los paparazzi que los fotografían en Canadá, donde viven con su hijo Archie, de ocho meses, desde que decidieron a principios de mes abandonar sus roles oficiales en la familia real británica, precisamente para escapar a la presión mediática.
Según Harry, el Mail on Sunday escribió en abril un titular tendencioso: “Drogado y atado… lo que Harry no te dijo sobre esas impresionantes fotos de vida salvaje”.
El artículo afirmaba que el elefante junto al que aparecía estaba bajo el efecto de los tranquilizantes y que la foto fue cortada para que no se pudiera ver la cuerda con la que estaba atado por una pata.
El príncipe denunció que “el artículo era inexacto porque daba a entender que al no declarar que el animal había sido drogado y atado, había inducido intencionadamente al público al error”.
El organismo regulador llegó a la conclusión de que la publicación no violó el artículo 1 del código de la profesión, según el cual “la prensa debe tener cuidado de no publicar información o imágenes inexactas, imprecisas o distorsionadas”.
AFP