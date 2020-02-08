Perturbador… las primeras IMÁGENES del tirador paseando con un rifle en un centro comercial de Tailandia

En Tailandia, un sujeto con rifle en mano comenzó a caminar por un Centro Comercial en Tailandia, para abrir fuego contra los visitantes y asesinado más de una decena de personas. Las primera imágenes del tirador son perturbadoras.
Un tirador activo asesino a 12 personas en un centro comercial de #Thailand ??
El sospechoso es un soldado identificado como Jakrapanth Thomma que publicó imágenes del asalto en sus redes sociales. Aún no ha sido capturado pic.twitter.com/mOSnqegwoW
— Oscar Contreras????? (@oscarcontrera) February 8, 2020
Gunfire erupts at shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima in Thailand.
Multiple fatalities as the shooter/Thai solder as taken hostages. ?#Thailand #FacebookLive pic.twitter.com/syg08hxWGO
— Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) February 8, 2020
Inside the mall#Thailand pic.twitter.com/ASbpNyYl6Q
— Pakistani Hawk (@SirajMumin) February 8, 2020
#???????????? my heart is broken watching this video. Why Thailand now became this way? Why this ppl have to take care of themselves like we have no one to count on. Thailand use to be beautiful and safe to me but not anymore. Sad but true pic.twitter.com/ZFceREyKXN
— dana3322 (@dana01101) February 8, 2020
GRAPHIC WARNING??????????
????????????#Thailand pic.twitter.com/dZIpt15ypA
— Pakistani Hawk (@SirajMumin) February 8, 2020
#Update: Wounded people are being transferred to a hospital.
Rumors that at least 16 people were killed by Thai active shooter.
TERROR CONTINÚES… #Korat #Thailand pic.twitter.com/igZxQK9Jsj
— ?.? (@soloveonews) February 8, 2020
People leaving Thai shopping mall in panic as shooter takes hostages, kills at least 17 #Thailand#koratshooting#????????????pic.twitter.com/HPPLXoWPFd
— Kondektur Bus™ (@kondekturbus_) February 8, 2020
A gas canister exploded outside the T21 mall in Korat during the soldiers rampage pic.twitter.com/rIYYdj2rj6
— Stickboy Bangkok (@StickboyBangkok) February 8, 2020