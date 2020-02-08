Perturbador… las primeras IMÁGENES del tirador paseando con un rifle en un centro comercial de Tailandia

Posteado en:  Actualidad

tailandia

 

En Tailandia, un sujeto con rifle en mano comenzó a caminar por un Centro Comercial en Tailandia, para abrir fuego contra los visitantes y asesinado más de una decena de personas. Las primera imágenes del tirador son perturbadoras.

lapatilla.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 