Perturbador… las primeras IMÁGENES del tirador paseando con un rifle en un centro comercial de Tailandia

En Tailandia, un sujeto con rifle en mano comenzó a caminar por un Centro Comercial en Tailandia, para abrir fuego contra los visitantes y asesinado más de una decena de personas. Las primera imágenes del tirador son perturbadoras.

lapatilla.com

#???????????? my heart is broken watching this video. Why Thailand now became this way? Why this ppl have to take care of themselves like we have no one to count on. Thailand use to be beautiful and safe to me but not anymore. Sad but true pic.twitter.com/ZFceREyKXN

— dana3322 (@dana01101) February 8, 2020