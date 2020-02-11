Stripper se puso hacer morisquetas en un tubo de 5 metros de altura y quedó fea la pa’ la foto (VIDEO)

A cada ratos se generan videos virales en la Internet y hace poco en Dallas, Texas, se originó que hasta el sol de hoy sigue causando polémica en redes sociales. Una strippper sufrió una aparatosa caída desde una altura de cinco metros; el incidente ocurrió mientras la bailarina se colgó en la barra del club donde trabajaba, el XTC Cabaret.
this sums up my first str*p club experience, i really do hope she’s ok ????????? pic.twitter.com/fA4Tu1mePL
— x (@xvreae) February 9, 2020
El video le ha dado la vuelta al mundo, y en podemos ver como Genea Sky ( seudónimo de la stripper) cayó al suelo desde una altísima altura. El clip se viralizó inmediatamente en las redes sociales por la violencia de su caída en la que se fracturó la mandíbula y precisó de cirugía.
View this post on Instagram
Today has been a very long day. My surgery went well. My jaw is currently wired shut so please refrain from calling me as of right now and bare with me on replies because my phone hasn’t stopped blowing up. Everyone’s love & kind words have not gone unnoticed whatsoever and it means so much to me that all of you have blessed me and uplifted me in so many ways. I am overwhelmed in the best way by all the support. I was really nervous as this all started blowing up because people are cruel and this is a very sensitive time for me. But I never imagined so many people would stand behind me in a situation like this and that has outweighed all the negativity by far. I am beyond grateful for you all. I am in a tremendous amount of pain but i am ready for this road to recovery so I can get back to my life. I will continue to update everyone over the course of my recovery but thank you once again for EVERYTHING 🙏🏽
“Me he destrozado la mandíbula y me he tenido que operar,” escribió Genea en un mensaje en Instagram, donde aparece posando en la cama del hospital. “Me he roto varios dientes y fracturado un tobillo. Por lo demás, salvo algunos rasguños, estoy bien”, escribió.