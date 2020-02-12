Estudiantes toman la autopista Francisco Fajardo. Siga en VIVO por lapatilla y VPITV Lapatilla febrero 12 2020, 10:41 amPosteado en: NacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Siga en vivo a través de nuestras cuentas oficiales de lapatilla.com junto al equipo de VPI, estudiantes toman la autopista Francisco Fajardo, a la altura de Plaza Venezuela Señal en Vivo