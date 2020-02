Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Congresista Michael McCaul pidió la liberación inmediata de Juan José Márquez, tío de Guaidó

Por lapatilla.com

“The arbitrary detention of @jguaido’s uncle is the latest in a long list of disturbing human rights abuses perpetrated by the illegitimate Maduro regime. I call for the immediate release of Juan Jose Marquez and all political prisoners.” -LR @RepMcCaul https://t.co/cBqS3869lx

— House Foreign Affairs GOP (@HouseForeignGOP) February 13, 2020