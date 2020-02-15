Las FOTOS de pingüinos en la Antártida que te ayudarán a entender el peligro que corremos

El fotógrafo de National Geografic, Frans Lanting, publicó un par de imágenes en Instagram que evidencian la magnitud del cambio climático en la Antártida, el cual afecta sensiblemente el hábitat natural de los pingüinos.
lapatilla.com
“La semana pasada se midieron las temperaturas más altas en la Antártida. Se hizo más cálido que 20 grados centígrados (68 F°) por primera vez en la historia registrada en la isla Seymour”, comentó Lanting en su publicación, quien relató que “sentí ese calor yo mismo, porque estaba trabajando en una colonia de pingüinos Adelia, no muy lejos en la Península Antártica, donde los polluelos estaban parados cubiertos de lodo”.
El experimentado reportero gráfico detalló que “a medida que aumentan las temperaturas, la nieve y el hielo dan paso a la lluvia y el lodo y los polluelos pierden su aislamiento cuando se ensucia su plumón”.
Junto con los pingüinos emperador, los ejemplares de Adelia son la única especie que vive en la Antártida. Son populares en la cultura popular debido a que el padre y la madre se alternan tenazmente para incubar el huevo en la playa y salir a cazar.
Por su parte, Lanting advirtió que “los pingüinos Adelia tienen dificultades para hacer frente a las nuevas realidades causadas por el caos climático”.
Finalmente, se cuestionó: “¿Recibiremos el mensaje a tiempo para que podamos cambiar las cosas por su bien y el nuestro?”.
Photo by @FransLanting Last week the hottest temperatures ever were measured in the Antarctic. It became warmer than 20 degrees Celsius (68 F) for the first time in recorded history on Seymour Island. I felt that heat myself, because I was at work in an Adelie penguin colony not far away on the Antarctic Peninsula where chicks were standing caked in mud. As temperatures rise, snow and ice give way to rain and mud and chicks lose their insulation when their down gets mucked up. Adelie penguins have a hard time coping with the new realities caused by climate chaos. They are canaries in a global coal mine, but will we get the message in time for us to turn things around for their sake and ours? Follow us @FransLanting and @ChristineEckstrom for more stories from the front lines of a changing planet. If you feel concern, here are two groups deserving of your support: The Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition is a global coalition of environmental organizations working to ensure the preservation of the Antarctic and the great Southern Ocean. The Global Penguin Society is dedicated to the survival and protection of the world’s penguin species and is supported by the top-rated Wildlife Conservation Network, wildnet.org. You can learn more here: @AntarcticSouthernOcean and @GlobalPenguinSociety—and at their respective websites, which are highly informative. @AntarcticSouthernOcean @GlobalPenguinSociety @wildnetorg @thephotosociety #Antarctica #Penguins #PenguinChick #ClimateChange #ClimateCrisis #naturenow #globalwarming #savetheplanet