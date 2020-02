Dos hombres fueron enterrados tras avalancha de nieve en Colorado

View this post on Instagram

The avalanche danger is expected to increase on Sunday in the Northern and Central Mountains. Over the past 3 days the CAIC has received reports of 20 natural and human triggered avalanches large enough to kill a person. Some of these avalanches were even large enough to snap trees in half. Late on Saturday afternoon we also received word of an active search and rescue mission in the mountains of Eagle County. Bottom Line: You can trigger very large, very dangerous avalanches that break near the ground. These avalanches are very difficult to predict and you will not see any warning signs of instability before this type of avalanche breaks. The way to stay safe if you are traveling in the Northern and Central Mountains over the next few days is to avoid slopes steeper than about 30 degrees. Check colorado.gov/avalanche for the most up to date information for the zones where you plan to travel. Image: Rustler's Gulch | Gunnison zone | February 15, 2020