El duelo entre Kate Middleton y la reina Letizia por el look en negro más elegante (FOTOS)

[17th February 2020] Queen Letizia of Spain looked polished in a black midi dress from @cosstores as she joined her husband King Felipe for an awards ceremony in Madrid today. ————————————————————————-She arrived at the Royal Palace of El Pardo alongside her husband, for the National Research Awards – an annual ceremony for innovators in the fields of medicine, biology, engineering, social sciences and humanities. ———————————————————————-The Queen paired her chic, long-sleeved gown – which feature an elegant asymmetric neckline – with a statement leather belt around her waist and wore knee-high heeled boots by @stevemadden for the occasion. ————————————————————————The royal wore her brunette locks in her typical style – loose around her shoulders and tucked behind her ears – and opted for a light layer of make-up. ——————————————————————–Letizia completed her stylish ensemble with small silver hoop earrings by @bulgari and her favourite gold ring with a circular design by designer @karen_hallam_jewrllery. . . #monarchy #royals #royallife #royallifestyle #royalfamily #theroyalfamily #europeanroyalty #europeanroyals #instaroyals #queenletizia #queenletiziastyle #letizia #spanishroyal #spanishroyalfamily #reinadespaña #reinaletizia #reina