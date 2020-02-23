Thor, el hermoso gato que parece un tigre de bengala en miniatura (FOTOS)

Posteado en:  Curiosidades, Titulares
Fotos: @bengalthor

 

¡Thor es todo un felino por donde lo veas! Y es que este gato a primera vista parece un tigre de bengala en miniatura con su hermoso pelaje brillante de colores que vibran.

Por lapatilla.com

Este gatito es de Bélgica y sus dueños se encargan de tomarle fotos y convertirlo en una “celebridad felina” en redes sociales, pues su Instagram cuenta actualmente con más de 200 mil seguidores.

Y si lo miras por los costados, notarás en su pelaje tiene grandes marchas como si de un jaguar se tratara. Sin duda, Thor es ¡una hermosura hecha mascota!

 