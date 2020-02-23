Thor, el hermoso gato que parece un tigre de bengala en miniatura (FOTOS)

¡Thor es todo un felino por donde lo veas! Y es que este gato a primera vista parece un tigre de bengala en miniatura con su hermoso pelaje brillante de colores que vibran.
Por lapatilla.com
Este gatito es de Bélgica y sus dueños se encargan de tomarle fotos y convertirlo en una “celebridad felina” en redes sociales, pues su Instagram cuenta actualmente con más de 200 mil seguidores.
Y si lo miras por los costados, notarás en su pelaje tiene grandes marchas como si de un jaguar se tratara. Sin duda, Thor es ¡una hermosura hecha mascota!
Did you know our servants built us our own Catio (cat patio)? That way my sisfur and I can go outside whenever we want to! 😸❤️
So I guess we can say I'm feeling pretty comfortable at my new house… I'm back to modelling already! 📸
We even got the same dancemoves… Coincidence? I think not. 🕺#brotherfromanothermother
Did you know I was a ballet dancer before I got into modelling? I still practice my hobby from time to time 🙆♂️ #thorfacts
*insert Justin Timberlake* I'm bringin' sexy back 💋 Them other boys don't know how to cat🕺🐯