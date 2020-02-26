El crudo testimonio de la cantante Duffy: “Estuve drogada, violada y mantenida cautiva durante días” (FOTO)

Una nueva polémica se ha desatado en las redes sociales y una reconocida cantante internacional está involucrada. Se trata de Duffy, quien a comienzos del 2008 empezó a ganar fama con el tema “Mercy”, el cual le permitió ser nominada a un Grammy. Sin embargo, su fama desvaneció rápidamente y sus fanáticos se han hecho la pregunta sobre su paradero.
Con información de El Farandi
En un revelador post de Instagram, la artista británica ha revelado por primera vez la razón de su “desaparición” al confesar que fue “drogada, violada y mantenida cautiva durante algunos días” en el pasado.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
“No se imaginan la cantidad de veces que pensé en escribir esto (…) Muchos de ustedes se han preguntado qué me pasó, dónde desaparecí y por qué”, escribió Duffy este martes en su cuenta de Instagram. “Un periodista me contactó, encontró la manera de comunicarse conmigo y le conté todo el verano pasado. Fue amable y me sentí increíble al finalmente poder hablar”, agregó.
En las próximas semanas dará más detalles
En la publicación, Duffy no especifica sobre el lugar, fecha ni autor de la agresión, pero adelantó que en las próximas semanas publicará una entrevista en la que dará a conocer más detalles de esos hechos e intentará responder a las preguntas de sus seguidores.
Duffy arrasó en el mundo musical, cuando en el 2008 publicó su primer disco ‘Rockferry’, que contenía el éxito ‘Mercy’.