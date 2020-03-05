Lávate las manos: La espontanea campaña contra la propagación de coronavirus (FOTOS)

La espontanea campaña contra la propagación de coronavirus /

 

El coronavirus proveniente de Wuhan se propagó por el mundo, miles a muerto y el miedo llegó a varios países del mundo, ante la desinformación una espontanea campaña contra la propagación de coronavirus ha nacido: Lávate las manos.

Lávate las p*3#% manos

 

El amor está en el aire, pero el coronavirus también, lávate las manos

 

Anuncio de servicio público del laberinto
No olvides lavarte las manos por el tiempo que lleva cantar el coro de Dance Magic Dance. De todos modos, está en tu cabeza, ¿por qué no? ¡Mantente a salvo allá afuera, mis duendes!

 

¡Muy informativo! Un profesional de la salud iraní usa pintura para demostrar los puntos que a menudo extrañamos cuando nos lavamos las manos después del brote de #Coronavirus. Al final, muestra cómo quitarse los guantes desechables sin tocar la superficie contaminada.

 

Lávate las manos

 

Lávate las manos, en serio lávalas por 20 segundos

 

Lavarse las manos está de moda, ahora

So in season. #washyourhands #yearround

El gobierno de Delhi consejo suspender los sistemas biométricos ante la propagación del coronavirus

The Delhi government has advised its departments and autonomous bodies to suspend biometric attendance system in wake of coronavirus. As many as 30 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India so far. As on March 4, a total of 28,529 persons were brought under community surveillance and are being monitored, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said earlier today. . . . . . #Coronavirus #China #Wuhan#coronavirusoutbreak #coronaviruschina #china #bihar #biharhealthminister #chinavirus #ncov2019 #ncov #deadlyvirus #deaths #symptoms #symptomsofcoronavirus #Viral #virus #health #fitness #healthylifestyle #trending #NewDelhi #delhinews #biometric #biometrics #truescoopnews #truescoop #Newschannel

Yo lavando mi computadora con antivirus para que no le de coronavirus

 

 

#washyourhands #justdoit #dontbenasty #dontbegross

