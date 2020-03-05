Lávate las manos: La espontanea campaña contra la propagación de coronavirus (FOTOS)

El coronavirus proveniente de Wuhan se propagó por el mundo, miles a muerto y el miedo llegó a varios países del mundo, ante la desinformación una espontanea campaña contra la propagación de coronavirus ha nacido: Lávate las manos.
lapatilla.com
Lávate las p*3#% manos
El amor está en el aire, pero el coronavirus también, lávate las manos
View this post on Instagram
Follow @memes_.junction for more. . #indianjokes #adultmemes #memes #memez #memesquad #memesdaily #memes😂 #Sarcasm #Comedy #Laughter #Laugh #Troll #followforfollow #followforfollowback #coronavirusmeme #coronavirus #coronavirusoutbreak #corona #viruscorona #virusmeme #love #loveisblind #loveisintheair #safe #staysafe #lots_of_memes
Anuncio de servicio público del laberinto
No olvides lavarte las manos por el tiempo que lleva cantar el coro de Dance Magic Dance. De todos modos, está en tu cabeza, ¿por qué no? ¡Mantente a salvo allá afuera, mis duendes!
View this post on Instagram
✨Labyrinth Public Service Announcement✨ Don’t forget to wash your hands for the length of time it takes to sing the chorus to Dance Magic Dance – it’s in your head anyway right, so why not! Stay safe out there my goblins! 🛁 . . #washyourhands #staysafe #coronavirus #tinyjareth #dancemagicjareth #dancemagicdance #labyrinth #jarethandsarah #magic #jareththegoblinking #jarethbowie #davidbowie #Bowieforever #jarethlabyrinth #jarethfanart #jarethart #labyrinthmovie #labyrinthofjareth #labyrinthart #goblinking #actionfigure #actionfigurephotography #model #sarahandjareth #labyrinth1986 #goblincity #mcfarlanetoys #jimhenson #jimhensonslabyrinth #davidbowiemagazine
¡Muy informativo! Un profesional de la salud iraní usa pintura para demostrar los puntos que a menudo extrañamos cuando nos lavamos las manos después del brote de #Coronavirus. Al final, muestra cómo quitarse los guantes desechables sin tocar la superficie contaminada.
Very informative! Iranian health professional uses paint to demonstrate spots we often miss when washing hands in the wake of #Coronavirus outbreak. At the end she shows how to safely remove disposable gloves without touching the polluted surface. pic.twitter.com/FfdzfSvKWS
— Ali Noorani (@ali_noorani_teh) February 24, 2020
Lávate las manos
Lávate las manos, en serio lávalas por 20 segundos
Lavarse las manos está de moda, ahora
El gobierno de Delhi consejo suspender los sistemas biométricos ante la propagación del coronavirus
View this post on Instagram
The Delhi government has advised its departments and autonomous bodies to suspend biometric attendance system in wake of coronavirus. As many as 30 people have tested positive for coronavirus in India so far. As on March 4, a total of 28,529 persons were brought under community surveillance and are being monitored, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said earlier today. . . . . . #Coronavirus #China #Wuhan#coronavirusoutbreak #coronaviruschina #china #bihar #biharhealthminister #chinavirus #ncov2019 #ncov #deadlyvirus #deaths #symptoms #symptomsofcoronavirus #Viral #virus #health #fitness #healthylifestyle #trending #NewDelhi #delhinews #biometric #biometrics #truescoopnews #truescoop #Newschannel
Yo lavando mi computadora con antivirus para que no le de coronavirus