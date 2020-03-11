¡Volvieron a sonreír! Vanessa Bryant publica el primer retrato familiar sin Kobe Bryant y sin Gianna

View this post on Instagram

Smile: by Nat King Cole Smile though your heart is aching Smile even though it's breaking When there are clouds in the sky, you'll get by If you smile through your fear and sorrow Smile and maybe tomorrow You'll see the sun come shining through for you Light up your face with gladness Hide every trace of sadness Although a tear may be ever so near That's the time you must keep on trying Smile, what's the use of crying? You'll find that life is still worthwhile If you just smile That's the time you must keep on trying Smile, what's the use of crying? You'll find that life is still worthwhile If you just smile