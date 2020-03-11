¡Volvieron a sonreír! Vanessa Bryant publica el primer retrato familiar sin Kobe Bryant y sin Gianna

Vanessa Bryant, viuda del fallecido jugador de baloncesto Kobe Bryant, ha compartido este lunes 10 de marzo la primera fotografía familiar tras el trágico accidente de helicóptero que le costó la vida a su marido y a su segunda hija, Gianna, de trece años.
Con información de El Farandi
En la bonita imagen la vemos junto a sus hijas Natalia, de 17 años, Bianka, de 3, y Capri, de tan solo siete meses. Y las cuatro posan delante de un mural en Los Ángeles en el que aparece el jugador besando la cabeza de su hija Gigi.
Para acompañar esta fotografía, con la que la viuda del jugador vuelve a dar una lección de fortaleza, ha escrito un fragmento de la canción Smile (Sonríe) del cantante Nat King Cole.
“Sonríe aunque te duela el corazón, sonríe aunque se te esté rompiendo. Cuando haya nubes en el cielo, vas a salir adelante. Si sonríes a través del dolor y la tristeza, sonríe y quizá mañana verás que el sol saldrá para ti”.
