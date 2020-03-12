El primer ministro de Canadá está en aislamiento tras presentar síntomas similares al coronavirus Lapatilla marzo 12 2020, 12:08 pmPosteado en: Actualidad, InternacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a news conference on October 23, 2019 in Ottawa, Canada. – A weakened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set out October 22, 2019 to secure the support of smaller parties he will need to form a government after winning Canada’s nail-biter general election but falling short of a majority. Trudeau’s Liberals took 157 seats in the 338-member House of Commons, down from a comfortable majority of 184 in the last ballot (and from 177 at the dissolution of parliament), official results showed. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP) El primer ministro de Canadá, Justin Trudeau, está en aislamiento tras presentar síntomas similares al coronavirus y su esposa es examinada por COVID-19. AFP