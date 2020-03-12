El primer ministro de Canadá está en aislamiento tras presentar síntomas similares al coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a news conference on October 23, 2019 in Ottawa, Canada. – A weakened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau set out October 22, 2019 to secure the support of smaller parties he will need to form a government after winning Canada’s nail-biter general election but falling short of a majority. Trudeau’s Liberals took 157 seats in the 338-member House of Commons, down from a comfortable majority of 184 in the last ballot (and from 177 at the dissolution of parliament), official results showed. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP)

 

El primer ministro de Canadá, Justin Trudeau, está en aislamiento tras presentar síntomas similares al coronavirus y su esposa es examinada por COVID-19.

AFP

 