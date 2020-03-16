Siga #EnVivo las declaraciones de Trump este #16Mar por lapatilla y CNN

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Internacionales
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a press briefing with members of the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

 

 

lapatilla.com

Más información en breve…