La venezolana que fue confundida como una italiana con coronavirus está buenísima y vas a querer conocerla (FOTOS)

En pleno caos del coronavirus son muchos los videos que se han hecho viral en todo el planeta, algunos llaman a la reflexión y otros son simplemente graciosos. Ana Monzón, una joven venezolana residenciada en Reino Unido, fue protagonista de uno de los tantos video virales que están circulando por las redes sociales, donde ella se enfrenta a un comerciante asiático por no dejarla entrar al local por ser “italiana con coronavirus”.
Con información de El Farandi
El video, se corrió como pólvora, dándole una especie de popularidad a Ana entre la comunidad venezolana en el mundo. Gracias a los stalkers, hemos podido dar con la cuenta de Instagram de esta intrépida venezolana que intercionalizó la frase “¿Qué te pasa mmgvo? ¿Estás loco?”.
Monzón aún no cree la gran fama que ha ganado por su video y en un breve texto relata más o menos lo que ocurrió:
“Hola ?? Quiero agradecer a todos por sus buenos deseos en estas últimas horas en las que un video mío se hizo viral. Todas las cosas que me han dicho han sido muy lindas, gracias por eso ?? Se que hay gente confundida aún y quiero aclarar que en ningún momento ofendí a nadie, al contrario, no me dejaron comprar en un abasto porque pensaron que era italiana y me pareció injusto.
Nadie tiene la culpa de lo que está sucediendo. Excepto los que comieron murciélagos ** Jajaja no mentira, estoy jodiendo ?? Estoy en contra del racismo y solo tuve una reacción por lo que en ese momento estaba ocurriendo, a cualquiera le puede suceder. Yo drene con lo que dije al final”, fueron las palabras de agradecimiento de Ana.
Dándonos un paseo por su perfil, nos hemos percatamos que no es italiana (obviamente), está buenísima, hermosísima y le encanta viajar.
View this post on Instagram
Just wait, it takes a little while to figure me out 💕 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • #porto #oporto #travelling #travelholic #travelawesome #gotravel #goportugal #portugaltravel #whitetop #necklaceoftheday #jelewerylove #haircolour #trendyoutfit #outfitblog #outfitselfie #venezuelangirl #venezuelans #mujeresvenezolanas #hairgoalsachieved
View this post on Instagram
Looking back 😍✨ • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • #thailand #leelabeach #pictureoftheweek #pictureoftheweek #photobeach #beachpictures #pictureidea #photoinspo #gothailand #thailandpictures #thailandideas #kopagnan #kosamui #kosamuiisland #whitebikini #whiteswimwear
View this post on Instagram
Looking back 😍✨ • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • #thailand #leelabeach #pictureoftheweek #pictureoftheweek #photobeach #beachpictures #pictureidea #photoinspo #gothailand #thailandpictures #thailandideas #kopagnan #kosamui #kosamuiisland #whitebikini #whiteswimwear
View this post on Instagram
Feeling like I need to live in Asia forever 🥺👱🏽♀️ • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • #asia #thailand #siswimsuit #traveltoasia #venezuelan #loveasia #lovethailand #philippines #redswimsuit❤️ #tannedgirl #tanned #ootd #travelgirl #traveltherenext #travelholic #travelblogger #picideas #travel_captures #travelwithme #fitnesslifestyle #fitnesstrainer #fitnessmodels #fitnessaddict
View this post on Instagram
Sweeter than honey🍯🙊 He said I look like a Bond Girl ♥️🤷🏼♀️ • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • #philippines #photooftheday #bechlover #beachpictures #bondgirls #loveyourself #lovetravels #travelpost #travelphilipines #philippineslovers #venezuelangirl #latinagirl #traveltheworld #gotravel #picturesideas #photoidea #photoinspiration #bikinitanlines #binikiphilippines #jamesbondgirl #instadaily #naturelovers #beachvibes #retropicture
View this post on Instagram
Vivamos y que pase lo que tenga que pasar 🐻✨ • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • #travelphotography #travelblogger #travelholic #traveltheworld #traveladdict #travelgirls #gotravel #goasia #gophilippines #gothailand #picturesideas #photoidea #phototraveler #travelfan #bikiniideas #bluesea #fanoftheweek #pictureofthenight #pictureoftheweek
View this post on Instagram
Can’t wait to go back ♥️ • • • • • • • • • • • • #thailandholidays #gothailand #travelcommunity #photooftheday #leelabeach #privatepool #thailand #philippines🇵🇭 #bikinioftheday #bikiniaddict #venezuelangirls #venezuelanpower #loveyourself #travelholic #travelvibes #traveler #travelidea #photoidea #bikiniideas #pinkbikini #kosamuithailand #wkohsamui
View this post on Instagram
I was not holding a simple pineapple, I was holding an amazing cocktail ! 🍍💁🏼♀️ Btw I think this is one of my favourite pictures from Philippines 🥰, it was taken by my lovely friend @siwrako while we were both extremely tired and sleepy😣 Not sure how I managed show my happiness 😂♥️ Important note: Please do not ask about my tattoo, I don’t even know what it is 🥺 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • #nakpanbeach #nacpanbeach #elnidophilippines #elnido #philippines🇵🇭 #philippinesgram #missuniversephilippines2019 #asiatrip #philippinestravel #discoverphilippines #cometophilippines #gotravel #travelholic #travelvibes #travelblogger #lovetravel #travelcommunity #girlwhotravels #gothailand #goliveyourway #travelawesome #awsometrips #tripsideas #luxurytrips #photophilippines #photobookphilippines