VIRAL: El delirante paseo de unos pingüinos en un acuario cerrado por coronavirus (VIDEOS)

Pingüinos paseando en un acuario. | Foto: Twitter / @shedd_aquarium

 

Los empleados del acuario Shedd en la ciudad estadounidense de Chicago decidieron aprovechar el período de la cuarentena y, en ausencia de visitantes, sacaron a pasear a sus pingüinos por el establecimiento.

Por RT

El acuario compartió en sus redes sociales varios videos en los que se ve cómo una pareja de esas aves marinas hacen un recorrido por los pasillos vacíos del centro.

Las imágenes están protagonizadas por los pingüinos Edward y Annie, quienes durante una temporada de apareamiento formaron una pareja y desde entonces lo hacen todo juntos, explica la cuenta de Twitter del acuario.