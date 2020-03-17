VIRAL: El delirante paseo de unos pingüinos en un acuario cerrado por coronavirus (VIDEOS)

Posteado en: Coronavirus, Curiosidades, Titulares

Los empleados del acuario Shedd en la ciudad estadounidense de Chicago decidieron aprovechar el período de la cuarentena y, en ausencia de visitantes, sacaron a pasear a sus pingüinos por el establecimiento.

Por RT

El acuario compartió en sus redes sociales varios videos en los que se ve cómo una pareja de esas aves marinas hacen un recorrido por los pasillos vacíos del centro.

The adventure continues! ??

This morning, Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda. They are a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, which means they are together for nesting season. Springtime is nesting season for penguins at Shedd, and this year is no different! (1/3) ? pic.twitter.com/VdxN3oQAfe — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 16, 2020

Penguins in the Amazon?! ?? Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd. Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor. pic.twitter.com/KgYWsp5VQD — Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) March 15, 2020

Las imágenes están protagonizadas por los pingüinos Edward y Annie, quienes durante una temporada de apareamiento formaron una pareja y desde entonces lo hacen todo juntos, explica la cuenta de Twitter del acuario.