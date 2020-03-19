En EEUU decoraron calles y viviendas con luces navideñas para paliar la crisis por el coronavirus (FOTOS)

Posteado en:  Coronavirus, Curiosidades, Titulares
Foto: Mario Anzuoni / Reuters.

 

En pleno marzo, algunas calles de Estados Unidos se encendieron con luces navideñas. Así, los estadounidenses que viven en cuarentena por el COVID-19 intentan devolver un poco de alegría a sus casas.

Por RT

“¿Y si volvemos a encender nuestras luces navideñas?”, propuso el periodista Lane Grindle en su Twitter. La idea fue recibida con mucho entusiamo entre los usarios, que en poco tiempo llenaron las redes sociales con imágenes de su decoración navideña bajo el hashtag #LightsForLife.

“Es tiempo de enseñar a los niños que no todo es tan horrible. Es tiempo de mostrar que no hay que tener miedo de la oscuridad. Vuelvan a poner las luces. Hagámosles pensar en la Navidad y en tiempos más felices que ahora”, escribió uno de los usuarios.