En EEUU decoraron calles y viviendas con luces navideñas para paliar la crisis por el coronavirus (FOTOS)

En pleno marzo, algunas calles de Estados Unidos se encendieron con luces navideñas. Así, los estadounidenses que viven en cuarentena por el COVID-19 intentan devolver un poco de alegría a sus casas.

Por RT

“¿Y si volvemos a encender nuestras luces navideñas?”, propuso el periodista Lane Grindle en su Twitter. La idea fue recibida con mucho entusiamo entre los usarios, que en poco tiempo llenaron las redes sociales con imágenes de su decoración navideña bajo el hashtag #LightsForLife.

“Es tiempo de enseñar a los niños que no todo es tan horrible. Es tiempo de mostrar que no hay que tener miedo de la oscuridad. Vuelvan a poner las luces. Hagámosles pensar en la Navidad y en tiempos más felices que ahora”, escribió uno de los usuarios.

Sound On. Lights On. Hearts lifted. ?? We had our first confirmed case of #COVID19 in Cheatham County, Tennessee today. Our response is to be the light, and stay home! #FlattenTheCurve y’all. Have yourself a Merry Little Quarantine. ? #CoronaVirusChallenge #christmaslights #love pic.twitter.com/HmkTCm5O2Q

I really like this movement. Christmas always brings cheer. #LightsForLife #coronakindness https://t.co/OXDtNPUij3

A beacon of light! We can do this folks! #LightsForLife pic.twitter.com/sveqtT6w2p

#LightsForLife

Families have been putting up their Christmas lights in March to bring a little joy in this time of global crisis.

The coronavirus has put a heavy blanket on the world and it is refreshing to see people making an attempt to lighten the dullness. pic.twitter.com/FoOMhbxPTC

— Obey Da Silva ?? #BloGeneral (@obeydasilva1) March 19, 2020