¡Venció el cáncer! Dayanara Torres se pronunció para dar buenas noticias 

Y en medio del caos que está viviendo el mundo, por la pandemia del coronavirus; Miss Universo 1993, Dayanara Torres, tomó turno para alegrarle el corazón a miles.
La modelo puertorriqueña psoteó un mensaje llenó de felicidad, y es que anunció que está libre de cáncer de piel. “En estos momentos tan difíciles que estamos viviendo quería dejarles saber una buena noticia y es que ayer mis exámenes, MRI, PET & CT scans, salieron los tres negativos, así que he terminado con mi tratamiento”.
Con información de El Farandi
No dudó en agradecerle a los seguidores que durante todo este tiempo la han acompañado; “me siento bendecida, agradecida con todos ustedes por sus oraciones porque nunca me soltaron. Por hacerme parte de su familia; de sus rezos día a día, sus mensajes hermosos que me levantaban el ánimo”.
En el mismo orden de ideas, la exmiss, contó que tendrá que someterse cada tres meses a los mismos exámenes durante los próximos dos años “solo para estar pendientes de mi cuerpo y saber que nada haya regresado. Estoy feliz me siento bendecida y agradecida”, recalcó.
Vale recordar que, fue en enero 2019 cuando la exesposa de Marc Anthony anunció que había sido diagnosticada con cáncer de piel.
🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 I feel so blessed and happy! I had my tests done yesterday , (MRI, PET & CT scans) and they were ALL negative! 🤍🙌🏻🤍 From now on I will need to get the same 3 studies with radiation every 3 months for the next 2 years! 🤍🙏🏻🤍 Thankful to God to whom I've always prayed to with so much faith and has listened to the pleas of my heart. 🤍🕊🤍 Thanks to all of you who always prayed for me, did not let go of me and made me part of your family and your prayers, Thank you for your beautiful messages full of encouragement and Love. To my mother that held my hand every step of the way, my family and my friends, who always cared and checked up on me, or even accompanied me during this tough road and sent me beautiful messages to keep me strong and let me know I wasn't alone. 🤍🙌🏻🤍 This battle is almost over … 2 years will go real fast & I will come out of this stronger than ever! #Guerrera #Strong #Strength #Phoenix #AveFenix #NoMeSuelten #CancerSucks #Melanoma 🕊Thank you Claudia L. for taking me there and back … you are heaven sent! 🕊