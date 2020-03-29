Presidente (e) Juan Guaidó ofrece entrevista a NTN24. Siga en VIVO por lapatilla

Posteado en:  Nacionales
Foto: lapatilla.com

 

 

El presidente encargado de Venezuela Juan Guaidó ofrece durante la tarde de este domingo 29 de marzo una entrevista al programa La Tarde de NTN24. Siga en VIVO por lapatilla