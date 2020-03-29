Presidente (e) Juan Guaidó ofrece entrevista a NTN24. Siga en VIVO por lapatilla Lapatilla marzo 29 2020, 4:25 pmPosteado en: NacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Foto: lapatilla.com El presidente encargado de Venezuela Juan Guaidó ofrece durante la tarde de este domingo 29 de marzo una entrevista al programa La Tarde de NTN24. Siga en VIVO por lapatilla