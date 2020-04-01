UEFA suspende la Champions hasta nuevo aviso

Foto de archivo de Marcos Llorente celebrando con Alvaro Morata tras marcar para Atletico Madrid ante Liverpool en la vuelta de octavos de final de la Liga de Campeones.
Mar 11, 2020
REUTERS/Phil Noble

 

La UEFA informó el miércoles que suspendió todos los partidos de la Champions League y la Europa League “hasta nuevo aviso” debido a la pandemia del coronavirus.

En tanto, todos los partidos de selecciones programados para junio también fueron pospuestos, incluyendo los repechajes para la Eurocopa que debía jugarse este año y fue reprogramada para 2021.

