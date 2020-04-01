UEFA suspende la Champions hasta nuevo aviso

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

La UEFA informó el miércoles que suspendió todos los partidos de la Champions League y la Europa League “hasta nuevo aviso” debido a la pandemia del coronavirus.

En tanto, todos los partidos de selecciones programados para junio también fueron pospuestos, incluyendo los repechajes para la Eurocopa que debía jugarse este año y fue reprogramada para 2021.

Reuters

All national team matches for men and women due to be played in June 2020 are postponed until further notice.

All other UEFA competition matches, including centralised international friendly matches, remain postponed until further notice.

Full statement: ?

— UEFA (@UEFA) April 1, 2020