“Esta enfermedad es seria y real”: Pink y su hijo de 3 años se contagiaron de coronavirus

La cantante estadounidense Pink (cuyo nombre real es Alecia Beth Moore) ha revelado en su cuenta de Instagram que tanto ella como su hijo Jameson, de 3 años de edad, se contagiaron de coronavirus.
Con información de El Farandi
“Hace dos semanas, mi hijo de 3 años Jameson y yo empezamos a mostrar síntomas de Covid-19. Afortunadamente, nuestro médico de atención primaria tenía acceso a los test y di positivo”, explicó en un principio la intérprete.
Luego, la artista agregó: “Mi familia estaba ya confinada en casa y continuamos haciéndolo, siguiendo las instrucciones de nuestro médico. Sólo hace unos días nos hicimos de nuevo las pruebas y fueron, por suerte, negativas”.
Pink aprovechó para expresar una proclama: “Es una broma y un fallo de nuestro Gobierno no hacer las pruebas más accesibles. Esta enfermedad es grave y es real (…) Tenemos que hacer las pruebas gratuitas”, dijo.
Alecia Moore anunció dos donaciones: 500.000 dólares al Temple University Hospital de Philadelphia, donde trabajó su madre durante 18 años, y otros 500.000 dólares al Ayuntamiento de Los Ángeles para luchar contra el coronavirus.
View this post on Instagram
Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️