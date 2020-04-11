Rick Scott agradeció al Gobierno de Taiwán por el apoyo a Florida durante la pandemia

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Este 11 de abril el Senador Rick Scott agradeció al Gobierno de Taiwan por donar 10 mil tapabocas al estado de Florida en EEUU.

lapatilla.com

“Taiwán ha sido un gran líder en la lucha contra el Coronavirus en su país y estamos agradecidos por su apoyo” expresó Scott mediante su cuenta Twitter.

Asimismo en la pagina del Gobierno de Taiwan indicaron “Reafirmamos la asociación de hermandad entre Taiwán y Florida durante este momento difícil. ¡Taiwán se encuentra con Florida!

Thank you to our friends in #Taiwan for donating masks to Florida!

Taiwan has been a great leader in fighting the #Coronavirus in their country and we are thankful for their support. We are all in this together! https://t.co/mxkBsf8oR3

— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) April 11, 2020