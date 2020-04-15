La reacción de Demi Lovato al enterarse que Wilmer Valderrama se casará con esta mujer

Demi Lovato expresó cómo se siente tras enterarse que su ex novio Wilmer Valderrama se ha comprometido.
El actor estadounidense-venezolano estuvo saliendo con la cantante Demi Lovato de forma intermitente durante seis años, sin embargo, terminó con ella hace algunos años y el 01 de enero de este año se comprometió en una playa de California con la modelo, Amanda Pacheco.
Demi y Wilmer tuvieron gran historia puesto que este y la celebridad se conocieron cuando ella tenía 18 años y él 29 antes de que se separaran en el año 2016 y este fuera vinculado sentimentalmente a Pacheco desde abril de 2019.
En una entrevista para Hapers Bazaar la compositora manifestó: “Estoy realmente feliz por él y no le deseo nada más que lo mejor, pero no estamos en la vida del otro, no hemos hablado en mucho tiempo”.
Por otro lado, la artista insistió que lo paso entre ellos era necesario, agregando: “Necesitaba eso para aprender a estar bien por mi cuenta. Cuando entras en una relación con alguien a esa edad temprana y luego pasas seis años con alguien, realmente no aprendes sobre ti mismo”.
Finalmente, Demi ha estado en otras relaciones y recientemente confesó que quizás podría terminar con una chica, debido a su bisexualidad.
Pacheco es una modelo que cuenta con al menos 50 mil seguidores en Instagram y constantemente comparte fotografías junto a su novio y ahora prometido, Wilmer.
Sin embargo, no se conoce más sobre esta misteriosa mujer, aunque muchos aseguran que su relación con el actor se trata de un asunto serio.
