La reacción de Demi Lovato al enterarse que Wilmer Valderrama se casará con esta mujer

Every time I talk about him, I can see your giant smile light up in my mind, and I can hear your mischievous laugh, like you knew he was going to come into my life and change it forever. I have faith in an everlasting love, I believe in marriage and alll the things I was terrified to do without you HERE, like start a family without your guidance every step of the way.. I have the most incredibly perfect partner in life to do it all with now, AND I’m excited and ANXIOUS for it all! I have a very hard time believing you had NOTHING to do with all this😇Everytime something amazing happens in life, I take a minute to thank God and I always smirk because I can already hear your voice saying, “UH, HUH that was ME” taking all the credit haha I love you and you’re witty cleverness that reins down from the heavens. I love you more. I miss you more. Wilmer knows how hard this last year has been for me not having you physically here, so when he asked me to marry him, he asked me at the one place I’d feel you the most. and when that giant wave splashed us after he asked me to marry him❤️, your presence was Felt one million percent! #theresheis. I thought you’d love to hear all of this on your birthday. Thank you for always making me feel your radiant energy everywhere I go. Happy birthday Momma I miss you deeply💖 #fuckcancer