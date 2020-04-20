Trump suspenderá temporalmente la inmigración hacia EEUU por el Covid-19

El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, anunció este lunes a través de Twitter que suspenderá temporalmente la inmigración al país debido a la pandemia del COVID-19, aunque no ofreció detalles sobre su decisión.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020