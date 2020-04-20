Trump suspenderá temporalmente la inmigración hacia EEUU por el Covid-19

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump. (Reuters)

El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, anunció este lunes a través de Twitter que suspenderá temporalmente la inmigración al país debido a la pandemia del COVID-19, aunque no ofreció detalles sobre su decisión.

“A la luz del ataque del enemigo invisible, así como la necesidad de proteger los trabajos de nuestros GRANDES ciudadanos estadounidenses, ¡firmaré una orden ejecutiva para suspender temporalmente la inmigración a los Estados Unidos!”, afirmó Trump.

EFE