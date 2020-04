La MALETOTA de Galilea Morillo, la nieta chévere del Puma (FOTO) 

View this post on Instagram

🌼 𝘗𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘦. – 𝘑𝘰𝘯𝘪 𝘌𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘬𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘛𝘢𝘥𝘢 🌼 • • • Even though things are so dull all over the world right now, I’ve taken this time to tune in with myself & bring some color into my life. I find myself a lot more grateful for the little things. Taking out my bike today & seeing families be together felt so nostalgic, took me back to the old days. Make the best out of tough situations, it’s all in the mind! 🧠♥️ • • • #saturdayvibes #saturday #potd #quarantine #quarantinelife #nature #ilovetheoutdoors #outdoors #cycling #bike #perspective #allinthemind #mentalhealth #miami #florida